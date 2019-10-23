Man shot dead

LAHORE: A 30-year-old man was killed while two others received injuries overa petty dispute in the Chung police limits on Tuesday.

Police have removed the body to morgue for autopsy. The victim was identified as Naveed, a resident of Deena Nath village. He had some dispute with his neighbour Riaz. On the day of the incident, the accused opened firing at Naveed. As a result, he received injuries. He was rushed to hospital where he died.