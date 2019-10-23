close
Wed Oct 23, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
October 23, 2019

Man shot dead

National

OC
Our Correspondent
October 23, 2019

LAHORE: A 30-year-old man was killed while two others received injuries overa petty dispute in the Chung police limits on Tuesday.

Police have removed the body to morgue for autopsy. The victim was identified as Naveed, a resident of Deena Nath village. He had some dispute with his neighbour Riaz. On the day of the incident, the accused opened firing at Naveed. As a result, he received injuries. He was rushed to hospital where he died.

