KP cabinet approves creation of 49 new tehsils ahead of LG polls

PESHAWAR: The KP cabinet on Tuesday approved the notification declaring 49 new tehsils of merged districts as well as settled areas for conducting local government elections in the province.

“The KP government is sincere in taking practical steps to fulfil its constitutional responsibilities for holding local government elections throughout the province, including the newly-merged areas of the erstwhile Federally Administered Tribal Areas,’’ remarked Chief Minister Mahmood Khan while presiding the meeting.

According to an official handout, the chief minister directed all the departments to prepare rules for all enactments within one month. The cabinet took for a debate a 24-point agenda and made a number of decisions. The ministers, advisors, special assistants, chief secretary and administrative secretaries attended the meeting.

The cabinet noted that under the rules it was imperative to declare the new tehsils established by the Board of Revenue under the Act as the local areas for the tehsil’s government because the incoming local government elections would be conducted at tehsil’ sub-division level for tehsillocal government, a system to be introduced in the province.

This is one of the reasons that the cabinet deemed it necessary that the new 25-tehsils should be declared and then approved for the holding of local bodies’ elections to the tehsil local governments. The provincial cabinet also agreed to the ratio of representation in the tehsil council for the women, youth, farmers and minorities as 33 percent and the rest 5 percent each, respectively.