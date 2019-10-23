Seminar on smog

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE: City Traffic police arranged a seminar for transporters at the General Bus Stand, Badami Bagh on Tuesday for awareness of smog. A walk was also arranged after the seminar. The CTO said transporters should get their smoky vehicles examined. He added citizens should adopt precautionary measures during smog.
LAHORE: City Traffic police arranged a seminar for transporters at the General Bus Stand, Badami Bagh on Tuesday for awareness of smog. A walk was also arranged after the seminar. The CTO said transporters should get their smoky vehicles examined. He added citizens should adopt precautionary measures during smog.