Wed Oct 23, 2019
October 23, 2019

Seminar on smog

National

 
LAHORE: City Traffic police arranged a seminar for transporters at the General Bus Stand, Badami Bagh on Tuesday for awareness of smog. A walk was also arranged after the seminar. The CTO said transporters should get their smoky vehicles examined. He added citizens should adopt precautionary measures during smog.

