Case after ANF lawyer in Sana case ‘targeted’

LAHORE: Gulberg police have registered a case against unidentified suspects who had allegedly targeted a lawyer of the Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) in the Rana Sanaullah case. The case has been registered on the complaint of lawyer Kashif Javed under various sections of law. He alleged the suspects had been chasing him for many days and he was also receiving life threats. On the day of the incident, a car bearing number LEE-18-147 chased his car near Liberty Market and hit his car from the front side, damaging it badly. The accused persons fled the scene. Further investigation is underway.