New SOPs to probe blasphemy cases

LAHORE: IG Punjab Arif Nawaz has issued new SOPs for investigations into blasphemy cases, according to which an SP rank officer will investigate such cases. He directed officers to register cases under 295 C without any delay. SDPOs and SHOs should visit the spot and collect written and oral evidence besides sending it to the forensic lab without delay. A medical of the accused should be conducted and they should be kept in a separate lockup. A request should also be made for their trial in jail, he added.

Woman commits suicide: A 22-year-old woman committed suicide over a domestic dispute in the Gujjarpura police limits on Tuesday. Police have removed the body to morgue for autopsy. The victim was identified as Shumaila, a resident of China Scheme. Police said she had quarrelled with her husband over which she got dejected and hanged herself.