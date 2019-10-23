Body found in Mayo Hospital washroom

LAHORE: A 40-year-old woman was found dead in a washroom of the emergency department of Mayo Hospital on Tuesday. Police have removed the body to morgue for autopsy.

The body was two to three days old which exposed the apathy of the administration of the hospital. Gawalmundi police have started an investigation. Meanwhile, a 24-year-old man was found dead near Shibli Town in the Sanda police limits.