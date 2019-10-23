Transfers

LAHORE: The Punjab government has issued a notification of transfer and posting of officers on Tuesday. According to the notification Waqas Ali Mahmood, Member (Social Infrastructure) P&D has been transferred and posted as Member (Consolidation) Board of Revenue vice Ahmad Ali Kamboh who has been posted as Secretary (Regulations) S&GAD. Moreover Ahmed Usman Javed, Additional Deputy Commissioner (Revenue) Sahiwal and Syed Asad Raza Kazmi, Deputy Secretary (Admin) Women Development Department, have replaced each other.