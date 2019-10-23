Azad March

Capital businesses warned against dealing with organisers

By Shakeel Anjum

ISLAMABAD: The police have taken preemptive measures to counter the Oct 31 Azadi March of Jamiat-e-Ulema-e-Islam- Fazl (JUI-F). On the orders of top bosses, the police have launched a campaign to deter the owners of hotels, motels, guest houses, tent and catering service, generator workshops, hardware stores, welding workshops, cranes and excavator machines and sound system dealers from dealing with the dharna organisers and protesters, sources in the police and district administration told The News. The district administration has promulgated Section 144, directing the police to take assurance — verbal or written —from every trader or shopkeeper running businesses specified in the list of ‘under watch’ trades that they won’t deal with the march organisers and protesters. “The area police, in groups of two to four cops, are visiting the trading companies or shops, warning the owners against providing any prohibited service to the dharna people, otherwise they will face the music,” a trader said, adding that practically their businesses would come to a halt. Talking to this correspondent, the traders reminded that Prime Minister Imran Khan had offered his cooperation and facilitation to the dharna organisers by providing them with shipping containers, food, drinking water and other relevant facilities but it was not so practically. Talking to this correspondent, the deputy commissioner said Section 144 had been put in force in Islamabad for maintenance of peace and law and order.