Brick kilns to be closed for two months

SARGODHA: All brick kilns would be closed here in the district for two months from November 1st and the ban has also been imposed over burning of garbage and crops’ remains.

Additional Deputy Commissioner General (ADCG) Bilal Feroz told reporters that strict action would be initiated against people ignored instructions in this regard. He said strict action was being taken for countering smog pollution adding that all stakeholders should join hands to keep the environment clean and healthy for upcoming generations. The directions have been issued to the concerned officials for maintenance of cleanliness to avoid masses from smog threat in the winter season, he added.

There was dire need of attention for awareness among masses regarding reasons behind smog and pollution, he said. He said brick kilns owners should construct their kilns after considering the zigzag technology and action would be launched against factories, mills and vehicles spreading smoke in the air. The agriculture department has also been directed to ensure strict monitoring of fields to avoid burning of crops’ remains.