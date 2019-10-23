National body to oversee medical colleges admissions

LAHORE: The Ministry of National Health Services, Regulations and Coordination has placed all provincial admissions boards, constituted to supervise admissions to medical and dental colleges, under a National Admissions Committee to oversee the process from the current academic session.

President Arif Alvi had dissolved Pakistan Medical and Dental Council with the promulgation of Pakistan Medical Commission Ordinance, 2019, with immediate effect. In exercise of the powers conferred under Section 50(2) and 50(7) of the Pakistan Medical Commission Ordinance, 2019, the ministry notified a three-member National Admissions Committee comprising Prof Amir Zaman Khan as chairman, and two members including executive director of Higher Education Commission or his nominee and director general health, MNHSRC.

Two third of the members will form the quorum of the committee. The committee shall exercise the powers of superintendence over the ongoing central admissions process in medical and dental colleges for the current academic session and resolve all matters pertaining to admissions.

It will exercise all powers, vested in the Council under the repealed Pakistan Medical and Dental Council Ordinance, 1962 pertaining to admissions and eligibility to admit and all powers vesting in the Admission Board under the repealed MBBS & BDS (Admissions, House Job and Internship) Regulations 2018 as amended in 2019.