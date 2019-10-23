close
Wed Oct 23, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
October 23, 2019

Nawaz's cousins fined Rs895.94m over bank loans default

National

October 23, 2019

LAHORE: A banking court has issued decree against Barkat Textile Mills, owned by the cousins of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif, amounting to Rs895.94 million over a bank loan default.

The respondents failed to respond to a number of notices, sent by the bank and the banking court. Ultimately, the court accepted the bank plea and issued a decree.

The respondents failed to respond to a number of notices, sent by the bank and the banking court. Ultimately, the court accepted the bank plea and issued a decree.

