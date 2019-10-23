Basra stars in festival cricket

LAHORE: Brilliant batting by Nadeem Basra (79) helped EMRA-SJAL XI beat SJAS by 1 run in the thrilling festival cricket match played here at Township Whites cricket ground on Tuesday.

Brief scores: EMRA-SJAL: 195-5 in 20 overs (Nadeem Basra 79, Qadir Kh 67, Qasim Malik 22, Shehzad Umar 2-30). SJAS: 194-5 in 20 overs (Badi-uz-Zaman 60, Salman Khan 34, Tariq Hussain 26, Shahid Ansari 25, Imran Sohail 1-17, Qasim, Qadir and Shakir got one wicket each).