4 new players to join Pak team

ISLAMABAD: Four new players are to join Pakistan hockey team ahead their Olympic Qualifiers in Holland as visa delay and injuries continue to haunt the outfit.The four new players who will join the team in Holland through first available flight are Mazhar Abbas (GK), M Rizwan Junior, M Atiq Arshad and Amjad Ali Khan. Irfan Senior has yet to be issued visa from London. Waqar Younis (GK) and Hammaduddin Anjum are also waiting for their visas from Dutch Embassy in Islamabad. Two leading hockey players M Rizwan Senior and Abu Bakar Mahmood have sustained injuries during training session.