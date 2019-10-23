close
Wed Oct 23, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
October 23, 2019

4 new players to join Pak team

Sports

OC
Our Correspondent
October 23, 2019

ISLAMABAD: Four new players are to join Pakistan hockey team ahead their Olympic Qualifiers in Holland as visa delay and injuries continue to haunt the outfit.The four new players who will join the team in Holland through first available flight are Mazhar Abbas (GK), M Rizwan Junior, M Atiq Arshad and Amjad Ali Khan. Irfan Senior has yet to be issued visa from London. Waqar Younis (GK) and Hammaduddin Anjum are also waiting for their visas from Dutch Embassy in Islamabad. Two leading hockey players M Rizwan Senior and Abu Bakar Mahmood have sustained injuries during training session.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Sports