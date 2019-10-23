MQI sports gala in Jan

LAHORE: A two-member delegation of Minhaj-ul-Quran International (MQI) called on Punjab Minister for Sports and Youth Affairs Rai Taimoor Khan Bhatti at National Hockey Stadium on Monday evening.

The MQI officials - Shahzad Rasool and Senior Deputy Director Abdul Hafeez Chaudhry - informed the sports minister that the grand sports gala of MQI will be organised in January next year with the collaboration of Sports Board Punjab (SBP).

“Hundreds of male and female players from 700 schools, dozens of colleges and international level chartered university will feature in dozens of exciting sports competitions during the sports gala”.

Rai Taimoor Khan Bhatti on this occasion said: “We have revived several sports events in the province such as Punjab Games, Annual Sports Calendar etc in recent past. We are quite confident that Punjab contingent will offer excellent performance in the upcoming 33rd National Games in Peshawar”.

The MQI officials also lauded the role of Punjab Minister for Sports and Sports Board Punjab for the promotion of sports in the province. They also invited the minister to visit Minhaj-ul-Quran International office.