India out as ICC forms new working group

DUBAI: In a move which can potentially eat into India’s share of International Cricket Council (ICC) revenue, the world body has kept BCCI out of the newly-formed working group which will consider a framework for a new governance structure.

TOI has learnt that the group has been formed to negate the impact of the ‘Big Three’ model which was formulated to ensure India, Australia and England receive the lion’s share of ICC revenues. Interestingly, the working group doesn’t have any representation from the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) either.

The primary objective of the group is to get in more independent directors in the powerful ICC board, an ICC source said. The group, which will suggest governance reforms, will be headed by Cricket Australia (CA) chairman Earl Eddings and be supported by Pakistan Cricket Board chairman Ehsan Mani, New Zealand Cricket chairman Greg Barclay, Cricket South Africa president Chris Nenzani, Cricket West Indies president Ricky Skerritt and Cricket Scotland chairman Tony Brian. Interestingly, an ICC working group usually has CEOs and member representatives of boards in a fair ratio.

BCCI has been contending that it should get more percentage of the revenues than others since largest percentage of game’s revenues are generated in India.