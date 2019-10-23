Javed annexes Manzoor Memorial Golf title

LAHORE: M. Javed of Punjab Police, with a score of gross 69, three under par, annexed the title of Syed Manzoor Hussain Memorial Golf Tournament held at the par 72 Lahore Gymkhana Golf Course on Tuesday.

Throughout the 18 holes Javed consistently produced shots of high quality and complemented this by putting with mastery as well.His remarkable score was achieved through four birdies on holes 7,9,11 and 12 and 13 regulation pars and of course one stroke loss did creep in on the 15th hole as a result of a slightly imperfect drive. This error however did not prevent him from emerging as the top one in this competition and reward was lucrative indeed.

The runner-up in professionals category was M. Akram who ended up two strokes behind the winner. Akram finished the 18 holes round with a score of gross 71, one under par. The third slot was shared by former Pakistan Open champion Tahir Nasim and a former accomplished one Asghar Ali. M. Javed also won the prize for the longest drive and nearest to the pin went to M. Saeed.

Leading one in the competition for amateurs turned out to be Ahmed Zafar and the runner-up gross was Tariq Mehmood. Hussain Atta was first in net and Nasir Irshad second.Ladies competition was dominated by Ayesha Moazzam .She won the first gross. Mina Zainab was the celebrated one in net category. At the conclusion of the event the prizes were awarded to the winners by Dr Seema Anvery and Syed Shagil Hussain.