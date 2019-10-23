Ali Imran, Rohail help Northern to 7-wicket win over Balochistan: KP topple C Punjab to secure semis spot

LAHORE: Blistering knocks by Fakhar Zaman and Khushdil Shah helped Khyber Pakhtunkhwa beat Central Punjab by seven wickets and bag a semifinal berth in the ongoing National T20 Cup at Iqbal Stadium, Faisalabad.

Fakhar and Khushdil put up unbeaten scores of 82 and 46 – at strike rates of 152 and 177 respectively – to help their side chase down the 178-run target with three balls spare. The defeat knocked Central Punjab out of the tournament.

Fakhar cracked seven fours and two sixes and crafted a 45-run stand with Sahibzada Farhan (17 off 15) for the first-wicket and a 62-run stand for the third-wicket with Iftikhar Ahmed (19 off 20).

But, it was Khushdil’s 46 not out off 26 balls, studded with three fours and three sixes, which settled the match for Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, who needed 68 off 42 when the 24-year-old took the crease. For his batting exploits, Khushdil was named man-of-the-match.

Zafar Gohar, Naseem Shah and Usman Qadir picked a wicket each during the run chase.Earlier, Central Punjab scored 177 for three in 20 overs after they were asked to bat.

Their captain Babar Azam starred with 83 runs from 56 balls, hitting five fours and four sixes. Umar Akmal hit an unbeaten 37-ball 53, which had two fours and four sixes. The pair of Babar and Umar crafted a 111-run stand for third-wicket, which came to an end with the run out of the former.

For Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Irfanullah Shah and Mohammad Mohsin took a wicket each in four overs for 22 and 33 runs, respectively. After the completion of this contest, four semi-final teams were finalised. The final group-match, between Balochistan and Northern will decide who secures the top spot in the points table.

Scores in brief: Central Punjab 177-3, 20 overs (Babar Azam 83, Umar Akmal 53), Khyber Pakhtunkhwa 182-3, 19.4 overs (Fakhar Zaman 82, Khushdil Shah 46).

Meanwhile, Northern beat Balochistan by seven wickets to finish at the top of the points table as the group stage of the National T20 Cup, being held at Faisalabad’s Iqbal Stadium, concluded on Tuesday.

Ali Imran and Rohail Nazir hit half-centuries for Northern to help their side chase down the 156-run target in 17 overs.

The pair crafted a 105-run partnership for the third-wicket which got Northern out of trouble after losing two wickets for just 18 runs in 1.5 overs.

For his 37-ball 65 - studded with eight fours and two sixes - Ali was awarded man-of-the-match. Rohail, the captain of Pakistan’s U19 side, scored an unbeaten 56 off 46 balls, hitting four fours and three sixes. That Balochistan had managed 155 for eight in 20 overs was largely due to Hussain Talat’s rearguard effort.The all-rounder scored 77 runs from 51 balls, hitting nine fours and two sixes.

At one stage, Balochistan were 93 for six in 13.5 overs, courtesy Shadab Khan. The leg-spinner starred with the ball for Northern with four wickets for 26 runs in four overs.

The second best performance with the bat in Balochistan’s innings came from opener Awais Zia, who scored 31 off 23 balls with five fours and a six. The two semifinals of the National T20 Cup will be played on Wednesday, 23 October.

In the first semifinal, first-placed Northern will take on fourth-placed Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. The second semifinal will see Balochistan, second on the points table, face-off Southern Punjab, who finished number three on the points table.

Scores in brief: Balochistan 155-8, 20 overs (Hussain Talat 77, Awais Zia 31; Shadab Khan 4-26, Mohammad Amir 2-37, Sohail Tanvir 2-39) Northern 156-3, 17 overs (Ali Imran 65, Rohail Nazir 56).