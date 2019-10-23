close
Wed Oct 23, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
October 23, 2019

Pak-BD women cricket series schedule announced

Sports

LAHORE: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Tuesday released the women’s T20I series schedule which also includes practice matches and also trophy unveiling.

Pakistan women and Bangladesh women will feature in a three-match T20I series at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore from October 26 to 30. Pakistan women’s team chief selector, Urooj Mumtaz, will announce the squad for the T20I series at 1200 at National Stadium, Karachi.

The Bangladesh cricket team arrives in Lahore on October 24 and later in the evening captains of both the teams will unveil the trophy. On October 25 Pakistan and Bangladesh teams will continue practice at the Gaddafi Stadium. On October 26 Pakistan will meet Bangladesh in the first T20I. On October 28 Pakistan will meet Bangladesh in the second T20I. Pakistan will meet Bangladesh in the third T20I on October 30.

