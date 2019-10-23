Rameez helps UAE crush HK in T20 WC qualifier

ABU DHABI: Lahore-born Rameez Shahzad made a sparkling half-century as UAE thrashed Hong Kong in the T20 World Cup Qualifier in Abu Dhabi.

Rameez hit 54 from 37 balls, and shared in a stand worth 90 with Chirag Suri as the home team cruised to an eight-wicket win with 29 balls to spare at the Zayed Cricket Stadium.Earlier, the host nation’s bowlers had done a fine job of limiting Hong Kong’s batsmen.

Captain Ahmed Raza took 1-22 from four overs of left-arm spin, Waheed Ahmed took 2-23, while Rohan Mustafa extended his personal excellence.Mustafa had been outstanding as the UAE beat Ireland on Saturday, taking career best figures of 4-17 before starring with ball.

His figures of 2-17 from four against Hong Kong included two wickets for one run off the 20th over of the Hong Kong innings, as they closed on 116-7. The comprehensive victory is a boost for the national team’s prospects of qualifying for the main event in Australia.

The 14-team tournament in the UAE carries with it six qualification berths for the World Cup, which will be played this time next year. This was the UAE’s second win in three days, as they continue their comeback after an opening night loss to Oman.