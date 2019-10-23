Patriots rout Jets

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LOS ANGELES: Tom Brady and the New England Patriots kept their record blemish free on Monday night, carving up the New York Jets 33-0 to win their seventh straight to start the NFL season. The Patriots are rolling along with an explosive offence and a stingy defence and are now 7-0 for just the third time in franchise history.
