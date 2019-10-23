Usman Qadir vows to follow his late father

LAHORE: Young leg spinner Usman Qadir has vowed to carry on the legacy of his late father Abdul Qadir after the 26-year old bowler was named in Pakistan’s T20 squad for the tour of Australia.

Qadir, one of five new faces in Pakistan’s squad for T20Is and Tests against Australia, said that he is the custodian of googly which was reinvented by his late father.“Googly was my father’s gift, I am the custodian of the gift and would want to use it at the international level to the best of my ability,” said Usman Qadir in an interview.

Qadir was once dreaming of playing for Australia and was almost near to his dream. He also played for Australian PM XI against South Africa earlier and had a Big Bash League stint with Perth Scorchers last season. His experience of playing in Australia has given him an edge over other competitors in spin department.

“I am really happy at my inclusion in the national team. I have good experience of Australian pitches and conditions, I would try my best to live-up to the expectations of the head coach and selectors,” he added. Usman is son of former spin legend Abdul Qadir and the young spinner is confident of carrying his late father’s legacy.

“I’m trying to bowl googly like him and you will see it soon,” he concluded. Pakistan cricket team will leave for Australia on October 26 to play a series of three T20Is and two Tests. The Test matches are part of ICC World Test Championship.