Wed Oct 23, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
October 23, 2019

Pakistan plans to host Asian Futsal at neutral venue

Sports

OC
Our Correspondent
October 23, 2019

LAHORE: Pakistan Futsal Federation (PFF) plans to host the Asian Futsal Championship at a neutral venue at Dubai or Qatar, in late January next year.

According to PFF Secretary and Coordinator Asian Futsal Federation (AFF) Adnan Sami, the Asian Futsal Championship was scheduled to be held in late January or February next year. “The dates and location of the championship would be announced in the AFF’s meeting scheduled to be held in December in Dubai,” he said.

He said PFF had started preparations to hold the Asian Championship. “We will invite twelve countries for participation in the championship. Ten countries have contacted us and we would confirm the participating teams in the coming days,” he said. Sami said we wanted to finalize a formidable Pakistan team for the Asia Championship. “The trials to finalise the team will be held in the last week of December this year,” he added

He said in the first phase, the trials would take place in Punjab, Sindh, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Balochistan, Gilgit-Baltistan, Azad Jammu and Kashmir and Islamabad. “A total of 40 players would be shortlisted from all over the country in the first phase. Later, the final trials would be held here at the Pakistan Sports Complex to finalize the team for the championship,” he said.

