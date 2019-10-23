Misbah alone can’t handle pressure in Australia

Lack of coaching experience to affect Pak team: Miandad

By Abdul Mohi Shah

ISLAMABAD: Former great Javed Miandad fears lack of coaching experience will affect Pakistan team performance in Test series in Australia, saying that a veteran player should have accompanied the team.

Talking to The News on team’s selection and possibilities in the T20 and Test series, he said a veteran who had experience of many trips to Australia should have been deputed with the team. “I don’t think Misbahul Haq can alone handle the growing pressure of every new day in Australia. You have to change your policies and strategy with every changing day against a powerful team on unfavorable tracks. Pre-empted strategy never works in Australia. You cannot carry with you what you think is right or wrong for Australian playing conditions. In fact you have to make your strategy with the changing situation. Each day you need a fresh planning and strategy to counter Australian team,” Miandad said.

He said Pakistan did well in many Test series and even in one-dayers in Australia. “We won the World Cup there and even limited overs tri series. One of the reasons of that success was that we were carrying some good experience cricketing brains with us. That is not the case now. Every responsibility has been given to Misbah which is asking too much and equal to putting too much pressure.” Miandad was also critical on Pakistan Cricket Board’s (PCB) inability to train leading batsmen for the tour.

“Look on which pitches we are playing our domestic cricket these days. I don’t think that those scoring one after another century here on these docile pitches would show the same form on the pacers friendly tracks in Australia. Secondly, as a former batsman who served country cricket at all level, any heed was paid by the PCB to remove flaws and shortcoming of batsmen recently inducted in the national team. Every batsman needs a different handling when it comes to working on his technique and preparing him for such a difficult tour. We cannot treat every batsman the same way. There is a need to work different way on each and every individual. Sadly that is not the case with the Pakistan team,” Miandad said.

“Pakistan’s loss against a weak Sri Lanka team in the just concluded T20 series was also the result of lack of experience on the coaching bench. Had there been an experience brain with the team, the results would have been much better.”

The former batting genius said he remembered working on Mohammad Yousaf technique for four hours a day. “He had some flaws early on and I put him in the nets, till the time he started realising what was lacking in him.”

Miandad, however, welcomed two rookie young pacers inclusion in the team for the Australian tour. “I always support and back youngsters inclusion on the team but before they also should be given a good longer run of training. If the team management and selector or two in one (Misbahul Haq) had any plans for Musa Khan and Naseem Shah’s inclusion on the team for Australian tour, they should have been given opportunities against Sri Lanka . It is always handy for a youngster to make his international debut at home. This way he gets confidence to perform better in away series.”

Miandad also spoke on coaching assignments and lack of accountability. “Why to dole out heavy amounts to coaches without knowing their utility and abilities. First test their abilities and then fix their salaries. Giving over Rs three millions per month to coaches and imported officials is a waste of money. Whatever is there in PCB kitty belongs to players and those players who need financial support and backing from the Board. But instead heavy amount goes to officials and coaches which is a bad omen for future cricket.”