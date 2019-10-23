Victorious but weakened, Trudeau needs help to form govt

OTTAWA: A weakened Prime Minister Justin Trudeau set out Tuesday to secure the support of smaller parties he will need to form a government after winning Canada´s nail-biter general election but falling short of a majority.

Trudeau´s Liberals took 157 seats in the 338-member House of Commons, down from a comfortable majority of 177 in the last one, official results showed.Trudeau will thus have to seek some kind of accommodation with the Bloc Quebecois or the New Democratic Party.

Before launching talks with these parties Trudeau greeted people at a subway station in Montreal and posed smiling for selfies.Trudeau received congratulations Monday evening from US President Donald Trump and on Tuesday from European Council president Donald Tusk. “From coast to coast to coast, tonight Canadians rejected division and negativity,” Trudeau said in his victory speech Monday night. “And they rejected cuts and austerity and voted in favor of a progressive agenda and strong action on climate change.”