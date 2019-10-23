The Vatican out of money?

VATICAN CITY: Pope Francis´s economic adviser on Tuesday denied reports the Vatican was at risk of default, saying the allegations were part of a campaign to discredit the pontiff. “To say that the Vatican is at danger of default is false,” said Honduran Cardinal Oscar Maradiaga, who heads a group of six cardinals that advise Francis on economic reforms within the Catholic Church´s governing body. “It seems to me there is a discrediting strategy underway,” he said in an interview with the Repubblica newspaper. Maradiaga was reacting to allegations in a book by Italian journalist Gianluigi Nuzzi, who claims to have seen internal documents that show the Vatican´s finances are in a dire state and the institution is “at risk of default”. “They want to undermine the pontificate: first by depicting a Church made up mainly of paedophiles, and now by showing economic negligence. But it´s not true,” Maradiaga said. Nuzzi has made a name for himself by publishing a series of books on Vatican financial scandals. In his latest, published Monday, he analyses the Vatican´s books for 2018, showing them to be in the red and getting worse.