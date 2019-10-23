Gold, diamonds are Indian guru’s best friend

NEW DELHI: Indian investigators seized more than $14 million in cash, gold and diamonds after raiding 40 properties belonging to a spiritual guru with a worldwide following, investigators said Tuesday.

Vijayakumar Naidu, known as Kalki Bhagavan, a former insurance agent who says he is the reincarnation of a Hindu god, is one of several Indian “godmen” to have fallen foul of the law in recent years for crimes from rape to murder to fraud.

The raids on properties belonging to Bhagavan — whose group is accused of tax evasion and amassing unaccounted wealth up to of six billion rupees ($75 million) — involved 300 investigators and took place over five days in three southern states. “$2.5 million in cash and gold weighing 90 kilogrammes (200 pounds) and diamonds were seized. Cash receipts and investment and business documents worth 400 crore (four billion rupees) were also recovered,” a tax official told AFP on condition of anonymity. The official said the group had been suppressing financial information for years and channelling money through shell companies into real estate and to foreign countries. The 70-year-old guru and his wife Amma, who claim to have millions of followers across the world, promote the concept of “oneness philosophy” and receive millions of dollars in donations every year. Bollywood actor Shilpa Shetty and fashion designer Donna Karen are said to have stayed at his ashrams a decade ago, and he also claims other celebrities and politicians among his followers.