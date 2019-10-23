Johnson puts Brexit deal to ‘final’ vote

LONDON: Prime Minister Boris Johnson faces two crucial Brexit votes in parliament on Tuesday that will determine if he can fulfil his “do or die” promise to take Britain out of the European Union next week.

As MPs threatened to derail the ratification of his Brexit deal, Johnson warned that defeat would see him abandon the legislation — and instead seek to call a snap election.Britain is entering a cliffhanger finale to a drama sparked by the 2016 referendum vote on whether to leave the EU, which has plunged the country into three years of political turmoil.

Johnson was forced on Saturday to ask EU leaders to postpone the October 31 deadline for leaving — something he once said he would rather be “dead in a ditch” than do.He was required by law to send the letter after MPs refused to back the divorce deal he struck with Brussels last week, which paves the way for an orderly end to 46 years of integration.

However, he still has a chance of avoiding a delay if he can get legislation implementing the treaty through parliament by October 31.The House of Commons will hold its first vote on the bill at around 1800 GMT, followed by another vote on Johnson´s timetable motion to rush it through parliament ahead of Brexit day.

Opening the debate, Johnson urged MPs to support the legislation so “we can get Brexit done and move our country on”.He warned that if they failed, the “bill will have to be pulled... and we will have to go forward to a general election,” adding: “I will argue at that election: let´s get Brexit done.”

Two previous attempts to call an election have failed, however.“What on earth will the public think of us if this House again tonight votes not to get on with it, not to deliver Brexit on October 31 but to hand over control of what happens next to the EU?” the Conservative leader said.

Johnson warned defeat would kill any hope of leaving the EU with a deal on October 31, and risks a “no deal” exit if the EU declines to approve a third Brexit delay.However, Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn warned the prime minister was trying to “blindside” parliament into supporting a substandard deal.

“A deal and a bill that fails to protect our rights and our natural world, fails to protect jobs and the economy, fails to protect every region and every nation in the UK,” he said.European Council President Donald Tusk said the other 27 EU leaders were mulling Johnson´s request to delay Brexit, but it would depend on how MPs vote.

“It is obvious that the result of these consultations will very much depend on what the British parliament decides, or doesn´t decide,” he told the European Parliament.“We should be ready for every scenario.” He added on Twitter: “I made clear to PM @BorisJohnson: a no-deal #Brexit will never be our decision.”