close
Wed Oct 23, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
October 23, 2019

Breast cancer awareness rally

National

OC
Our Correspondent
October 23, 2019

NAWABSHAH: The Directorate of Gender Development Shaheed Benazir Bhutto University organised a rally against breast cancer to create awareness among female students and society in general.

The Tuesday's awareness rally was led by Vice Chancellor Professor Dr. Tayyaba Zarif while Director NOREN Cancer Hospital Dr. Qurat ul Ain Soomro, In-charge Gender Development Department Mrs Merina Sherbaz, members of the female faculty and non faculty members and girls students participated in the rally.

The participants held banners, placards and displayed breast cancer ribbons to express solidarity with cancer patients.

Addressing the rally participants, Vice Chancellor Professor, Dr. Tayyaba Zarif said teachers and doctors have a responsibility to create awareness among the students about breast cancer.

She stressed on the importance of self examination for possible signs of cancer and regular visits to specialists for examination and early diagnosis and treatment.

The vice chancellor asked the students to learn about the lethal disease. While emphasising on government's role in treatment and care, the vice chancellor asked the girl students to adopt healthy life style and positive thinking to maintain good health.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Pakistan