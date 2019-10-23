Breast cancer awareness rally

NAWABSHAH: The Directorate of Gender Development Shaheed Benazir Bhutto University organised a rally against breast cancer to create awareness among female students and society in general.

The Tuesday's awareness rally was led by Vice Chancellor Professor Dr. Tayyaba Zarif while Director NOREN Cancer Hospital Dr. Qurat ul Ain Soomro, In-charge Gender Development Department Mrs Merina Sherbaz, members of the female faculty and non faculty members and girls students participated in the rally.

The participants held banners, placards and displayed breast cancer ribbons to express solidarity with cancer patients.

Addressing the rally participants, Vice Chancellor Professor, Dr. Tayyaba Zarif said teachers and doctors have a responsibility to create awareness among the students about breast cancer.

She stressed on the importance of self examination for possible signs of cancer and regular visits to specialists for examination and early diagnosis and treatment.

The vice chancellor asked the students to learn about the lethal disease. While emphasising on government's role in treatment and care, the vice chancellor asked the girl students to adopt healthy life style and positive thinking to maintain good health.