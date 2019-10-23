close
Wed Oct 23, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
October 23, 2019

Six people killed, several injured in accidents

National

SUKKUR: As many as six people were killed and several others were injured in different road accidents in Jacobabad and Kazi Ahmed on Tuesday.

According to police sources, two women and a girl from Manjhipur were killed when a passenger bus overturned. It also left 15 others injured. The police identified the deceased as Ghullan w/o Hamal Rind, Arbab Khatoon w/o Naqebo Jakhrani and an eight-year old girl Fatima Bhanghar. While Imam Khatoon, Allah Ditty, Maryam, Aisha, Basaruddin, Ali Murad, Mah Bibi and others were among those injured.

The police and locals carried out the rescue work, removed the bodies and the injured from the wreckage and shifted them to Jacobabad hospital. According to primary investigations, the accident occurred after the tie- rod of the bus broke.

In another road accident at Kazi Ahmed, two people identified as Hubdar Ali Panhwar and Suhail Ahmed were killed. Sadiq was seriously injured.

