Tributes paid to Allama Iqbal at PAL

Islamabad: Rich tributes were paid to Allama Muhammad Iqbal at literary seminar titled ‘Fikr-e-Iqbal Mein Sainsi Shaoor,’ organised by ‘Bazm-e-Fikre-e-Iqbal’ Pakistan on Tuesday here at conference Hall of Pakistan Academy of Letters (PAL). Eminent scholar Iftikhar Arif, director general of National Language Promotion Department (NLPD) was the chief guest on the occasion.

While Prof. Fateh Muhammad Malik presided over the seminar. The literary session was also attended by eminent scholars including Dr. Ihsan Akbar, Prof. Jalil Aali, Ijazul Haq Ijaz, Idress Azad, Fateh Muhammad Malik and Dr. Muhammad Qamar Iqbal.

Speaking on the occasion, Prof. Fateh Muhammad Malik said that Pakistan foundation enlighten with the scientific consciousness of Allama Muhammad Iqbal.