Polyclinic emergency gets 10 more beds

Islamabad: The Federal Government Polyclinic hospital has added 10 beds to the emergency ward to improve patient care. According to Polyclinic spokesman Dr Sharif Astori, the hospital's emergency ward has been expanded through provision of all necessary staff, equipment and medicines.

He said after the addition of 10 more beds to the emergency ward, the doctors and paramedics were provided with two-room lodging on the premises to ensure their availability on duty round the clock. Dr Astori said a special team consisting of senior doctors had been formed, while an administrators had been posted to oversee the emergency ward's affairs and they would remain present on duty 24 hours.

The spokesman said the hospital had ensured the best possible facilities for the examination and treatment of heart patients, while there were seating arrangements for their attendants. He said the UN Higher Commissioner for Refugees would hand over diagnostic equipment to the hospital today (Wednesday).