Judge video case: IHC asks Nasir Butt to join investigation

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) Tuesday directed Nasir Butt, the main character in Judge Arshad Malik video scandal, to join investigation in Pakistan.

The court directed Nasir Butt to get back to Pakistan to face charges against him. Chief Justice Athar Minallah conducted hearing on a petition of Nasir Butt against the Pakistan High Commission, London.

As the hearing began, the petitioner’s counsel Nasir Bhutta, Advocate, pleaded that his client wanted to submit some documents but the Pakistan High Commission, London, was not ready to verify them. The chief justice asked how a third party could file documents in this case.

“The third party is not titled to file any appeal in a criminal case,” he said. Bhutta said the documents included the audio and video transcripts related to Arshad Malik and Nasir Butt, his client’s response to the judge’s affidavit and forensic report of the petitioner and Malik’s meeting.

He said the high commission was bound to verify the documents, as it was their legal right to present evidence. Bhutta said his client’s appeal had been pending with the court since long. The court had removed objection to their first petition, he added.

Answering a query by the court, he said a first information report (FIR) had been registered against his client towhich the chief justice asked why the petitioner had joined investigation into the matter.

The counsel said his client needed security and protection and claimed that he had disclosed the reality of accountability court judge who had been hearing an important reference. The chief justice remarked that this court would grant protective bail to the petitioner and asked the counsel to inform the court about the date on which Nasir Butt would join investigation and record his statement.

The court also sought a reply from the investigation officer (IO) about alleged harassment of Butt’s family in Pakistan. The case hearing was adjourned till October 28.