England spot camera ‘spy’ at Rugby World Cup training

TOKYO: England’s training session ahead of their upcoming Rugby World Cup semi-final was covertly filmed by an unknown sleuth, coach Eddie Jones said on Tuesday.

Most leading nations including England keep their practice secret, with strict limits on who is allowed into the ground to ensure opponents can’t spy on them ahead of a game. “There was definitely someone in the apartment block filming but it might have been a Japanese fan,” said Jones, whose men face reigning champions New Zealand in Yokohama on Saturday.

Access to training sessions is typically only given to accredited journalists, photographers and broadcast cameras. But the Australian appeared to shrug off the suspected infringement, saying that his team “don’t care” and that it “doesn’t change anything” due to the modern media ecosystem.

“You can watch everyone’s training on YouTube. There’s no value in doing that sort of thing, absolutely zero,” Jones said. The coach even admitted that he “used to do it” himself but hasn’t done so since 2001.