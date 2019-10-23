AI asks FIFA not to let China host Club World Cup

LONDON: China should not be allowed to “sportswash” its reputation by hosting prestigious events like the Club World Cup, Amnesty International has said.

World governing body FIFA is reportedly set to announce on Thursday that China will host a new and expanded Club World Cup in the summer of 2021, while China is also reported to be keen on staging the centenary World Cup in 2030.

Allan Hogarth, Amnesty International’s UK head of policy and government affairs, described China’s human rights record as “atrocious” and told the PA news agency: “If China is chosen to host the FIFA Club World Cup in 2021, it will present Beijing with yet another opportunity to try to ‘sportswash’ its tarnished international reputation.

The 2021 Club World Cup is set to feature eight European clubs as part of an overall 24-team line-up. It has been reported that the eight teams will be the winners of the 2018, 2019, 2020 and 2021 Champions League and Europa League titles, which would include Liverpool and Chelsea.Liverpool will compete in the Club World Cup in Qatar this December as the current champions of Europe.