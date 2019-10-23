Japanese swim coach quits Bangladesh over punishment of juniors

DHAKA: The Japanese head coach of Bangladesh’s national swimming federation has quit after alleging that junior swimmers were forced to do punishment exercises in the blazing sun for using their phones too much.

Announcing his resignation on Facebook, Takeo Inoke, who was hired in August ahead of the South Asian Games in December, said he had “zero tolerance” for physical punishment.

Inoki said that a group of juniors were given “meaningless physical exercise” in temperatures of 40 degrees Celsius (104 Fahrenheit) on Sunday for breaching rules limiting their mobile phone usage.

Forced to wear long sleeves and tracksuit bottoms in the hot sun, the children had to run, do somersaults on a hard tiled floor. One of them then collapsed to the ground. The girl was left lying for about 10 minutes and when Inoki raised his concerns, the other coaches “were laughing and saying that she was acting and we should leave her there.”

She was then brought to a shaded area but Inoki said he was told there was no ice and no phone to call an ambulance. Finally she was taken away “to somewhere” by van, he said.