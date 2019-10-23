Khushhali Microfinance Bank Celebrates Rural Women’s Day & World Day of Poverty Reduction through promoting entrepreneurship

Islamabad: Khushhali Microfinance Bank Limited (KMBL) organized multiple motivational sessions for women in Shah Allah Ditta, Islamabad and Gujar Khan to mark both the International Day of Rural Women on 15th October 2019 and International Day of Eradication of Poverty on 17th October 2019. The aim of the session was to acknowledge the critical role that rural and indigenous women can play to enhance rural development; leading towards eradicating rural poverty.

KMBL as a firm facilitator of micro-entrepreneurs in Pakistan wanted to both highlight the contribution of rural women and teach them further skills through these events. Over 400 women participated in these sessions where they learned livestock management strategies and product development of homemade shampoos, liquid detergents, and liquid hand wash, bath soap and house-floor tiles.

A successful micro-entrepreneur and a famous YouTube celebrity, Shahid Hussain Joya conducted a session in Shah Allah Ditta on how to start a business and to scale it using minimum resources at hand. He believes that the only way for rural population to uplift their living standards and to eradicate poverty is through entrepreneurial ventures. He stressed these ladies upon working side by side with male figures of their families and become equal financial contributors of their households. Shahid Joiya practically displayed the preparation of sellable products like detergent, liquid hand was, liquid soap, tough tile etc and explained how these products can easily be made at home and has huge sale potential in local markets.***