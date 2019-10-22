JI holding Int’l Kashmir Conference on Nov 3-4

ISLAMABAD: Terming the attitude of the PTI government towards Kashmir issue as confused and non-serious, Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) ameer Sirajul Haq has announced to host an International Kashmir Conference here next month.

Addressing a press conference here, the JI ameer said he had proposed to hold All Parties Conference (APC) on Kashmir but received no response. He said now the Jamaat has decided to convene international conference on Kashmir on November 3 and 4. JI Secretary General Amirul Azim and Central Naib Ameer Mian Muhammad Aslam were also present on the occasion.

Siraj said that no political party so far had taken initiative to hold Kashmir Conference and it is establishment which took that step. Sirajul Haq told a questioner that he did not agree with the notion that the incumbent government had reached a deal on Kashmir adding the rulers wanted to put the issue in cold storage.

"The government is following policy of status quo," he said. Siraj said that the Prime Minister had disappointed Kashmiris by saying whosoever was crossing LoC would be considered disloyal to the country.

He demanded that the Prime Minister of Azad Kashmir be declared the Prime Minister of the whole of Kashmir while Indian-Held Kashmir should also be given representation in AJK Assembly.

He regretted that the government has not been able to create national unity on Kashmir while the ongoing political situation had also put the issue behind the scene. He observed that just delivering a speech in the United Nations would not serve the purpose as the government needed to take practical measures and take whole nation into confidence.

The JI top leader avoided a question on demanding resignation of the Prime Minister. However, he said the Prime Minister calls himself Tipu Sultan but people like Mir Jafar and Mir Sadiq were surrounding him. Siraj said there was nothing new in 'Dharna' saying such activities are part of democratic culture.

He advised the government not to close doors or raise container as it was not its job. “Such tasks should be left to the opposition," he said. He questioned as to why the government was upset over announcement of Dharna saying that roads to Islamabad would be closed when the people are yet to come out of their homes. To a question whether he would once against play role of mediator between the rulers and opposition, he said the government had already constituted a committee for talks.