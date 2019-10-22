Eco-tourism village to be set up in Kalash valley: minister

PESHAWAR: Senior Minister for Tourism and Culture Atif Khan has said that an eco-tourism village would be set up in the Kalash valley of Chitral district to preserve and promote local culture.

He expressed these views while meeting with a UNESCO delegation led by Vybak Janson. Additional Secretary for Tourism, Babar Khan and Director Archeology Dr Abdul Samad Khan were also present on the occasion, said a handout. During the meeting there was a detailed discussion on eco-tourism village, including preserving and promoting Kalash culture. The senior minister told the UNESCO delegation that the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government was making serious efforts to develop Kalash valley in Chitral and intended to launch eco-friendly tourism there. He said that in addition to providing training to the locals for establishing an eco-tourism village in Kalash, for which capital will also be provided. The UNESCO delegation assured all kinds of financial support in this regard. The delegation also briefed the senior minister about its plan regarding the eco-tourism.