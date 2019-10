Australian newspapers protest media curbs

SYDNEY: Australia’s biggest newspapers ran front pages on Monday made up to appear heavily redacted, in a protest against legislation that restricts press freedoms, a rare show of unity by the usually partisan media industry.

Australia has no constitutional safeguards for free speech, although the government added a provision to protect whistleblowers when it strengthened counter-espionage laws in 2018. Media groups say press freedoms remain restricted.

Mastheads from the domestic unit of Rupert Murdoch’s conservative News Corp (NWSA.O) and fierce newspaper rivals at Nine Entertainment (NEC.AX) ran front pages with most of the words blacked out, giving the impression the copy had been censored, in the manner of a classified government document.

Parliament has long been passing laws in the guise of national security that impeded the public’s right to know what the government did in its name, the Media, Entertainment and Arts Alliance (MEAA) said.

“Journalism is a fundamental pillar of our democracy,” said Paul Murphy, the chief executive of the industry union. “It exists to scrutinise the powerful, shine a light on wrongdoing and hold governments to account, but the Australian public is being kept in the dark,” he said in a statement. Monday’s media protest aimed to put public pressure on the government to exempt journalists from laws limiting access to sensitive information, enact a properly functioning freedom of information system, and raise the benchmark for defamation lawsuits. Communications Minister Paul Fletcher did not immediately respond to questions on Monday. The government has previously said press freedom was a “bedrock principle”.