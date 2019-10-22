PM opens 1320MW China Hub power plant

HUB: Prime Minister Imran Khan inaugurated on Monday a 1,320 megawatt China Hub power plant, which is one of the primary projects of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) plan.

The prime minister also addressed a ceremony at the occasion, where he said that every kind of facility will be provided to assist the joint project.

The prime minister said that the joint projects under the CPEC are a positive sign, adding that it is recommended that more coal is brought from Thar to be utilised for this power plant. “There are 6,000 Pakistani workers associated with the project,” said the prime minister.

He further said that electricity is being produced from coal in Thar, adding that due to CPEC the country is progressing. The prime minister said that Pakistan’s biggest issue is corruption which kept people at bay from making any investments.

The PM earlier arrived in Karachi for a day-long visit during which he held important meetings with different political representatives from Sindh. During his visit, Imran said that Sindh’s economic condition deteriorated due to corruption, adding that it is the responsibility of the provincial government to resolve issues of Karachi.

The prime minister said that the centre is contributing in terms of resources as per its capacity. The premier also met with Governor Sindh Imran Ismail, where he assured that the K4 plan will be completed at any cost.

Members of National Assembly and Sindh Assembly belonging to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, Muttahida Qaumi Movement and Grand Democratic Alliance also met with the prime minister.

The representatives and lawmakers apprised the prime minister about the issues of their constituencies and ongoing work.

Federal Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Azam Swati, Federal Minister for Planning Khusro Bakhtyar, Federal Minister for Water Resources Faisal Vawda, Special Assistant to the PM on Petroleum Nadeem Babar and former finance minister Asad Umar accompanying the PM.

The premier was briefed about ongoing development projects in the city funded by the federal government. He said the foreign firm, which had won the litigation against Pakistan in Reko Diq case imposing $6 billion fine on the country, had again shown interest in the project.

He said the company was in negotiation with Pakistan as during his interaction with him in the United States, the company chief had told him that Pakistan had the biggest quality gold reserves. The company was interested to resume working on the project owing to the transparent policies of the government, he added.

He said Pakistan had been deprived of billions of dollars due to corruption. Not only that firm, many other companies too, including an Australian mining giant, were also interested to invest in Pakistan. He reiterated that investment could not be attracted until the country was purged of corruption.