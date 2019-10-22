BD U16s to tour Pakistan from 25th

LAHORE: Pakistan will host Bangladesh U16 for two three-day and three one-day matches from October 25 till November 8, says a press release.

The Bangladesh side will arrive in Rawalpindi on October 22 for what is the reciprocal tour after Pakistan U16 toured Bangladesh earlier this year in April and May. The five matches will be played at Rawalpindi’s KRL Ground.

During this time, Bangladesh women’s team will be in Lahore for three T20Is and two ODIs against Pakistan women’s team.

After the success of Sri Lanka’s tour of Karachi and Lahore, this series is expected to further underscore Pakistan’s ability to host international teams and establish the country as a safe tourist destination ahead of Sri Lanka’s return to Pakistan in December for Tests and Bangladesh’s men’s team tour early next year.

The junior selection committee, headed by Saleem Jaffar, also announced the squads for the two three-day and three one-day matches. The teams were selected after practice matches from the ongoing camp at the National Cricket Academy in Lahore.

Squads: Three-day: Aaliyan Mehmood (captain), Mohammad Waqas (vice-captain), Abbas Ali, Afzal Manzoor (wicketkeeper), Ahmad Khan, Ali Asfand, Ali Hasan, Aseer Mughal, Ayaz Shah, Farhad Khan, Haseeb Imran, Ibrar Afzal, Khalid Khan, Mohammad Shehzad, Mohammad Sikandar, Rizwan Mehmood.

One-day: Aaliyan Mehmood (captain), Mohammad Waqas (vice-captain), Abbas Ali, Ahmad Khan, Ali Asfand, Ali Hasan, Aseer Mughal, Hussain, Ibtasham Rehman (subject to fitness), Ismail Khan, Khalid Khan, Mohammad Shehzad, Muneeb Wasif, Rizwan Mehmood, Zain Anwar and Zubair Shinwari (wicketkeeper).

Team management: Ijaz Ahmad (coach-cum-manager), Abdul Majeed (assistant coach), Saboor Ahmad (trainer), Hafiz Naeemul Rasool (physiotherapist) and Usman Hashmi (analyst).