Bangladesh players go on strike

DHAKA: Bangladesh’s cricketers have decided not to participate in any cricket activity for the foreseeable future until their demands for the improvement of cricket in the country are met.

The immediate impact of their action will be on the National Cricket League first-class tournament, currently in progress, the training camp for next month’s tour of India, and possibly the tour itself.

The players released a list of 11 demands, including a reversal of the Bang­ladesh Cricket Board’s decision last month to abandon the Bangladesh Premier League’s franchise-based model. Those present at the press conference, at the National Cricket Academy in Dhaka, included Shakib Al Hasan and Mahmudullah.

“Everything is included,” Shakib said, when asked specifically about the pre-tour camp. “Apart from the Under-19s and the other age-group teams, all first-class and national teams are included. From today. From the National Cricket League to first-class, national team preparations, internationals… everything is included.”

Nizamuddin Chowdhury, the BCB chief executive, said the board would react only once the demands are presented to them formally and they know the details.

Asked what response they anticipated from the board, Shakib said solutions would be found when the demands were met or discussed.

“When the demands are met, normal service will resume,” he said. “All of us want cricket to improve. Some of us will play for another ten years, some for four-five years, but we want to create a good environment for the players who will come after us, so Bangladesh cricket can move forward.”

The state of cricket in the country had triggered simmering discontent among the players, which led to a number of them coming together and putting together a list of demands/grievances, which are as follows: The office-bearers of the Cricketers Welfare Association of Bangladesh (CWAB) must step down immediately, and he players will vote to elect the next president and secretary.

The Dhaka Premier League must go back to its former avatar, where players had the option of choosing the teams they wanted to play for and could negotiate their salaries.

The Bangladesh Premier League must return to its earlier franchise-based model, players must be allowed to choose their base prices, and the local players should receive payments at par with the overseas players. The salaries in first-class cricket are far too low; they must be increased to Tk1 lakh (US$ 1200 approx.) per match (a hike of around 50 percent). Along with that, the facilities — gyms, indoor nets, grounds, etc — must be improved across the country, and the teams should have round-the-year coaches and physios. Quality of balls and daily allowances to players must also improve, and the team hotels must be above one- or two-star standards, with gyms and swimming pools.

The number of centrally contracted players must be increased to 30, and the retainers should go up too. Salaries of groundsmen, local coaches, umpires, physios and trainers must be raised to professionalise the system. There are two domestic first-class tournaments, but one each for one-day cricket and T20 cricket; one more one-day and T20 tournament must be introduced.