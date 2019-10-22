Two uncapped pacers named in Test squad

ISLAMABAD: All powerful Misbahul Haq on Monday named a new-look Pakistan fast bowling attack for the two-match Test series against Australia next month.

The Tests will be part of the World Test Championship.Chief selector and head coach of the national team, Misbah announced Pakistan’s Test and Twenty20 squads for the tour starting October 31.

Before the two Tests, Pakistan will play Australia in three T20 Internationals. The Test team includes two uncapped pacers — 19-year-old Musa Khan (Islamabad) and 16-year-old Naseem Shah (Lahore).

“There is no other way to counter Australian aggression but to take them head on. We also have to show aggression against them. No defensive strategy will work there,” Misbahul said.

He backed the inclusion of the two teenage pacers in the team. “In recent times we were afraid of taking an initiative and that was the reason of our defeats and also of our failure to produce back-up players. Now when Wahab Riaz and Mohammad Amir have opted to play only white-ball cricket, we feel we are lacking back-up bowlers.

“The two teenagers, with the ability to bowl at speeds of 145kph regularly, have a great future. You have to take decisions at the right time for a better future and I think we are already late in this regard.”

Shaheen Shah Afridi, Imran Khan Senior and Mohammad Abbas are the other pacers in the Test squad.Imran has been recalled after playing his ninth Test in Sydney in January 2017.

Musa, who is also part of the T20 squad, has played seven first-class matches in which he has taken 17 wickets, while Naseem has also claimed 17 wickets in five first-class matches.In the ongoing first-class season, Musa has picked up five wickets in four matches and Naseem has nine wickets in three matches.

“I am pretty sure these two lads (Musa and Naseem) will surprise a lot of people with their pace, controlled swing and ability to bowl long spells at a consistent speed,” Misbah said.

“Abbas’s calibre and prowess is very well documented, while Shaheen Shah Afridi has already shown the world that he is a star in the making. Imran Khan Senior has been drafted in the side as he provides back-up experience with Abbas and he is one of the most effective exponents of the new ball, while he can regularly bowl at a good pace.”

In the 20-over format, Musa will team up with Mohammad Amir, Mohammad Hasnain, Wahab Riaz and Mohammad Irfan.

The selectors have included Bannu’s 24-year-old middle-order batsman Khushdil Shah and 26-year-old wrist spinner Usman Qadir, son of late Test great Abdul Qadir, in the T20 squad.

Usman has played seven Big Bash League matches for Perth Scorchers and it is hoped that his Australian experience will benefit the team.

“Besides that, we need a back-up for Shadab who of late seems struggling with his action. At the end of the T20 tour he will be put under Mohammad Wasim’s training to working on his action’s flaws,” Misbah said.

Khushdil has scored 93 runs for Khyber Pakh­tunkhwa at an impressive strike-rate of over 160 in the ongoing National T20 Cup. Khushdil was the second highest run-getter in the Pakistan Cup 2019, scoring 316 runs at 105.33 with the help of two centuries while Usman has taken four wickets at an economy-rate of under seven.

The Test side also includes uncapped opener Abid Ali, who has scored 7,000 first-class runs in 104 matches — including 300 runs in the two Quaid-e-Azam Trophy matches to date — and left-arm spinner Kashif Bhatti. The 33-year-old Kashif has taken 10 wickets in the current season, while in an 83-match first-class career spanning over 12 years he has taken 327 wickets.

Like Imran Khan Senior, middle-order batsman Iftikhar Ahmed has also been recalled to the Test side after his only Test against England at The Oval in 2016.

“Our Test batting is experienced, talented and pretty settled, so, we have not tweaked it much, except including prolific Abid Ali in place of Fakhar Zaman and adding Iftikhar Ahmed, who can also bowl off-spin. We have a strong batting line that we expect to perform in the two Tests,” the chief selector said.

“For the T20Is, Mohammad Irfan has been rewarded for the form he has shown recently. Based on horses for courses and his form, the Australian conditions will present Irfan with the opportunity to excel.”

About Sarfaraz Ahmed’s omission from both formats, Misbah said the wicketkeeper-batsman served Pakistan in the best possible way. “Of late his form and fitness were worrying points and that are the reasons why he has been dropped. Once he starts scoring fluently, he can get back his place in the team.”

Hasan Ali was not considered for the tour as he is still recovering from a back injury, while Shaheen has been picked only for Tests to ensure his safe return to international cricket after picking dengue virus in August.

Mohammad Hafeez and Shoaib Malik were not considered.

The T20I series begins on November 3 while the two Tests will be played in Brisbane (Nov 21-25) and Adelaide (Nov 29-Dec 3).