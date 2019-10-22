close
Tue Oct 22, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
October 22, 2019

Genuine objections to UCs delimitation to be entertained

National

JHANG: Commissioner Mehmood Javed Bhatti Monday said genuine and logical objections against the proposed delimitation of union councils would be accepted.

Addressing a meeting in the DC office, the commissioner said the process of delimitation had started under the Local Government Act 2019. He heard 38 objections raised on the delimitation of UCs that were finalised by Deputy Commissioner and Assistant Commissioners of Jhang, Shorkot, Ahmedpur Sial and Athara Hazari tehsil. The final lists of the delimitations will be released in November. The commissioner also attended a briefing of the district administration in which the revenue department officials presented maps for rural and urban areas separately related to the delimitation process.

