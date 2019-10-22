CS, ETPB chief discuss retrieval of land

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Secretary Yousaf Naseem Khokhar and Evacuee Trust Property Board (ETPB) Chairman Dr Aamer Ahmad met at the Civil Secretariat here on Monday and discussed various issues including retrieval of ETPB land from ‘mafia’.

Speaking on the occasion, the chief secretary said the Punjab government would extend support for retaking the ETPB land from grabbers and necessary directions would be issued soon to divisional commissioners in this regard.

Dr Aamer thanked the Punjab government for assurance of administrative support. Secretary Provincial Law Department Nazir Ahmad Gajana and Secretary Auqaf Department Ejaz Ahmad were present on this occasion.