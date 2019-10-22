close
Tue Oct 22, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
October 22, 2019

CS, ETPB chief discuss retrieval of land

National

OC
Our Correspondent
October 22, 2019

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Secretary Yousaf Naseem Khokhar and Evacuee Trust Property Board (ETPB) Chairman Dr Aamer Ahmad met at the Civil Secretariat here on Monday and discussed various issues including retrieval of ETPB land from ‘mafia’.

Speaking on the occasion, the chief secretary said the Punjab government would extend support for retaking the ETPB land from grabbers and necessary directions would be issued soon to divisional commissioners in this regard.

Dr Aamer thanked the Punjab government for assurance of administrative support. Secretary Provincial Law Department Nazir Ahmad Gajana and Secretary Auqaf Department Ejaz Ahmad were present on this occasion.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Pakistan