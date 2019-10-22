‘Steps on to revive economy on sustainable basis’

FAISALABAD: The government is making serious efforts at all levels to revive the national economy on sustainable basis, said Pakistan Institute of Trade and Development (PITAD) Deputy Director Fawad Hassan.

He was addressing a study tour of newly-recruited trade and investment officers (TIOs) during their visit to the Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (FCCI) here on Monday. He said that it was for the first time that these officers were recruited on merit while the designation of commercial consular had also been changed as the trade and investment officer as he had been entrusted additional responsibility to attract maximum Foreign Direct Investment (FDI).