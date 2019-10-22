close
Tue Oct 22, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
October 22, 2019

‘Steps on to revive economy on sustainable basis’

National

OC
Our Correspondent
October 22, 2019

FAISALABAD: The government is making serious efforts at all levels to revive the national economy on sustainable basis, said Pakistan Institute of Trade and Development (PITAD) Deputy Director Fawad Hassan.

He was addressing a study tour of newly-recruited trade and investment officers (TIOs) during their visit to the Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (FCCI) here on Monday. He said that it was for the first time that these officers were recruited on merit while the designation of commercial consular had also been changed as the trade and investment officer as he had been entrusted additional responsibility to attract maximum Foreign Direct Investment (FDI).

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Pakistan