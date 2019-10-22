Govt offering talks, alsohurling threats: Fazl

PESHAWAR: Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazlur Rahman on Monday said that the government was offering him talks and also hurling threats in desperation.

Addressing a meeting of the provincial consultative body of his party here, he reiterated that the JUI-F would not engage in any talks with anyone.However, he added that the Rahbar Committee of the opposition parties had been asked to decide the next line of action in view of the government’s offer of talks.

The party meeting was chaired by provincial head of the JUI-F, Maulana Ataur Rahman who is younger brother of Maulana Fazlur Rahman. The party’s provincial general secretary Maulana Ataul Haq Darvesh presented report about the preparations for the Azadi March that is supposed to reach Islamabad on October 31.

Maulana Fazlur Rahman said that they had been making preparations for the Azadi March for the past one year. The rulers were speaking lies to befool the nation during the one and a half year of the PTI rule and had brought the country to the brink of collapse, he maintained.

He said the government was trying to stop the march by relying on rhetoric and by hurling threats.

“The unity among the opposition parties has terrified the rulers,” he claimed. The JUI-F said they held 15 ‘million marches’ across the country in a peaceful way. “Now these rulers who destroyed peace and attacked national institutions during the PTI ‘dharna’ in Islamabad in 2014 were giving us lessons of peace,” he remarked.“The government’s threats and mean tactics cannot stop us from the protest march,” he said. He added that the marathon meeting of the JUI-F provincial executive would continue today (Tuesday).

NOWSHERA: Federal Defence Minister Pervez Khattak has said the government-formed committee was in contact with the opposition political parties over the Azadi March issue.

“Senator Abdul Ghafoor Haideri of the Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-F has offered talks to the government committee. I hope both the committee members will find out a solution,” he said while talking to the media after inaugurating the work on a gas supply scheme.

Pervez Khattak confirmed that he was in contact with the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz, Pakistan People’s Party, Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl, Awami National Party and other political parties and hoped for progress. The defence minister, who is leading the seven-member government committee, said a meeting of the two committees was expected in a day or two.

Pervez Khattak said the country was passing through a critical situation. “The opposition should give attention to the situation in Occupied Kashmir instead of staging protest and sit-ins,” he added. The defence minister said there would be no talks if the opposition agenda is the resignation of Prime Minister Imran Khan and mid-term polls.

Pervez Khattak said if any effort was made to cause damage to the country under the garb of the sit-in, all the responsibility would rest with Maulana Fazlur Rehman and the opposition parties.