Govt doesn’t want to make Fazl a hero by arresting him: Shibli

KARACHI: PTI leader Shibli Faraz said Monday the government didn’t want Maulana Fazlur Rehman to "become a hero" by arresting him. "Fazl himself wants to be arrested so he can become a hero. "Steps, in accordance with the law, will be taken to maintain law and order situation," Faraz said. He said cracks in opposition parties have become obvious by the cancellation of a meeting between Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani and the JUI-F delegation, which was called to initiate negotiations between the government and JUI-F. Shibli also predicted the 'Azadi March' announced by Fazl was doomed to fail and added the JUI-F leader "should consider what would happen
afterwards". "Fazl's politics will end if the sit-in
fails," Faraz warned.
