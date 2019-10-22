Nine of a family burnt alive in road accident

BHAKKAR: Nine members of a family were burnt alive when a trailer collided with their ambulance at Head Pakka on MM Road in Mianwali on Monday.

Naveed Sial and his family members were taking their mother to Islamabad in an ambulance. When the ambulance reached at Head Pakka a speeding trailer hit it. After the collision, the gas cylinder of the ambulance exploded, leaving Naveed, his three sisters, their mother, three children and the driver burnt alive.