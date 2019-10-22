NAB forms body to address complaints of businessmen

ISLAMABAD: The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on Monday formed a six-member committee to address complaints of the business community as per law. The six-member committee comprised Vice President SAARC Chamber of Commerce and Industry Iftikhar Ali Malik, Pakistan Federation of Chamber and Industry President Daro Khan Achakzai, former President Bank Al-Falah Atif Bajwa, President Lahore Chamber and Industry Anjum Nisar, Chairman Millat Tractors Sikandar Mustafa Khan and Former Citizens-Police Liaison Committee Karachi Chief Jamil Yousuf. The businessmen consultative committee has been constituted by using powers conferred under section 33-C of NAB ordinance 1999 and was tasked to make recommendations on any issue that relates to business community and will forward the recommendation to any issue to the Chairman NAB Justice (R) Javed Iqbal..

While a three-members Review Committee of the NAB was also formed to examine in detail the recommendations of the business community Committee which comprised of Deputy Chairman NAB, Prosecutor General Accountability NAB and Director General Operations NAB.

The Review committee of the NAB was tasked to examine in detail the recommendations which would be forwarded by the Six-member Business Consultative committee and after detailed review it would forward its final recommendations to the Chairman NAB so that the final decision on these as per law without any delay.

According to NAB announcement, the business community committee will also be able to present its requests directly to Chairman NAB and the issues will be solved legally through mutual understanding.

But the same time, according to NAB announcement, the Chairman NAB decision will be final and the complaints with regard to already filed references would not be considered. The status of the businessmen committee will only be as of a consultative and it has nothing to do with powers conferred to NAB.

The NAB announcement stated that the NAB respects the business community and took every step for the country’s prosperity as well for the improvement of the economy of the country. It also stated that the NAB’s first and last commitment is only with the State of Pakistan and for its prosperity.